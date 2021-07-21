Exxon Pays $25M To Settle Puerto Rico Pollutant Suit

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 9:23 PM EDT) -- ExxonMobil Corp. and Esso Standard Oil Co. will pay Puerto Rico $25 million to settle numerous allegations that they polluted the territory's groundwater with a common gasoline additive, in a deal approved by a Puerto Rico federal court Wednesday. The decision by U.S. District Judge Silvia Carreno-Coll to approve the settlement marks the end of this part of a 14-year legal dispute over the alleged contamination of Puerto Rico's groundwater with the chemical methyl tertiary butyl ether, or MTBE. The suit revolves around several hundred sites that Puerto Rico says were contaminated by the chemical, which it said put energy companies...

