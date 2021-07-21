State Dept. Exploring Ways To Bring More Afghans To US

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of State official said Wednesday that the agency is exploring ways to expand the number of Afghans eligible to immigrate to the U.S., while rolling out more details of its pending Afghanistan evacuation plan. A potential expansion of the P-2 direct access refugee program, originally meant for Iraqis and Syrians who worked with the U.S. during the Iraq War, is currently under consideration for Afghans who worked with U.S. organizations but are not eligible for the Special Immigrant Visa program, alongside other unspecified options, a senior State Department official said at a press briefing. "We're looking at other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS