MLS Sues Over Player's Departure For Foreign Club

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Major League Soccer and the New York Red Bulls launched a New Jersey federal lawsuit Wednesday over player Alejandro "Kaku" Romero Gamarra's departure for a Saudi Arabia club, accusing his representative of shopping the player around before his contract on the U.S. team ended. MLS and the Red Bulls claim Scott A. Pearson and his company Argentina Futbol Tours LLC misrepresented Romero Gamarra as a free agent able to enter contracts outside MLS while the player's agreement to play for the Red Bulls was still in full effect. MLS and the Red Bulls say they lost out on potentially millions of...

