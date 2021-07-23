AT&T, Verizon Urge FCC To Reject 'Sham' Call-Routing Tactics

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- AT&T and Verizon are pressing the Federal Communications Commission to reaffirm its order that a phone carrier must repay them after setting up a "sham" call-routing deal solely to skirt FCC rules against traffic pumping. The major telecoms urged the commission in a recent filing to reject Wide Voice LLC's bid to get its case reconsidered after the FCC on June 9 ordered the carrier to repay millions to AT&T and Verizon that it billed for directing conference call traffic. The order concluded that Wide Voice changed its business model and partnered with a Voice over Internet Protocol provider called HD...

