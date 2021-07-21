NRA Slams NY AG's 'Nakedly Political' Shutdown Bid

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 11:00 PM EDT) -- The National Rifle Association told a New York state court Tuesday that the May dismissal of its bankruptcy bid actually supports its position that New York Attorney General Letitia James' "nakedly political" effort to shut the organization down is meritless. In a 182-page amended verified answer and counterclaims filing, the NRA said that the findings of the Texas federal bankruptcy court, following a 12-day trial, "fatally undermined" James' "false narrative." James sued to dissolve the group in August, alleging it had become a "breeding ground for greed, abuse and brazen illegality" that diverted millions of donation dollars to private hands via...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS