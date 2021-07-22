Hoguet Newman Adds Ex-Schlam Stone Insurance Atty In NY

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Hoguet Newman Regal & Kenney LLP is beefing up its insurance recovery practice with the addition of a longtime insurance attorney from Schlam Stone & Dolan LLP, the firm said. Bradley Nash, who joined the New York-based firm on Monday, specializes in representing policyholders in directors and officers disputes over potential civil and criminal liability. He told Law360 on Thursday that Hoguet presented him the opportunity to work with great lawyers and secure coverage on behalf of clients. "This is an outstanding firm, with some of the smartest and most talented lawyers in New York," he said. "I'm just very excited...

