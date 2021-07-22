Saxena White Nabs $5.8M In Universal Health Services Deal

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Attorneys from Saxena White are taking home $5.8 million in fees from the $17.5 million settlement of an investor suit against hospital and health care services company Universal Health Services, a Pennsylvania federal court announced. The final order awarding fees and expenses for the lead attorneys in the case, which had accused UHS of misleading investors about income from unnecessarily admitting patients for mental health care, was entered by U.S. District Judge Joel H. Slomsky Wednesday. "Lead plaintiffs' counsel are hereby awarded attorneys' fees in the amount of one third of the settlement fund and $178,287.99 in reimbursement of litigation expenses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS