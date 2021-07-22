Florida's Vaccine Query Ban Threatens Economy, Free Speech

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Thanks to President Joe Biden's historic vaccination and economic relief efforts, Florida's economy is roaring back. And although Gov. Ron DeSantis is quick to claim credit, his actions are simultaneously impeding that recovery and threatening our health. The governor of the Sunshine State has a whole industry confused from his mixed messages. The cruise industry is of no small significance, as a critical part of Florida's biggest economic sector: tourism. Here is the chronology of what has led to the morass. First, DeSantis signed an executive order banning Florida's businesses from requiring proof of vaccination from customers. This is known as...

