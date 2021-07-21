Disney Prevails In Years-Long 'Jungle Book' Royalties Dispute

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 10:59 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court ruled Wednesday that Disney doesn't owe royalties to the adult children and heirs of the songwriter behind "The Bare Necessities," a song featured in "The Jungle Book," reversing a lower court's award of more than $1 million in damages. The 1963 contracts underlying the dispute didn't obligate the media giant to pay royalties to writer Terry Gilkyson when licensing fees weren't charged, California's Second Appellate District said in its published decision. The express language of the contracts limits the royalties rights of Gilkyson's heirs — Eliza Gilkyson, Tony Gilkyson and Nancy Gilkyson — to a 50% share...

