Alaska Native Groups Sue Gov. Over Rural Electric Bills

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Alaska Native groups and electric cooperatives have sued Gov. Mike Dunleavy in state court to force his administration to reinstate the $1.2 billion budget that subsidizes rural electricity costs to make them comparable to rates in cities. The 18 listed parties — including the Alaska Federation of Natives, which represents about one in five Alaskans — sued Dunleavy's administration on Monday for automatically sweeping the Power Cost Equalization and Rural Electric Capitalization Fund into the state's budget reserve, which was depleted and required repayment. A three-fourths majority was needed from both the state House and Senate to stop the automatic sweep, but...

