Conservative Group Sues YouTube Over Account Suspension

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Conservative advocacy group Freedom Watch has sued YouTube in Florida federal court alleging that the Google-owned video platform violated the First Amendment by suspending its account over a video criticizing the federal response to COVID-19 and questioning the efficacy of vaccines. The Florida-based nonprofit's complaint, filed Wednesday in Miami, echoed several lawsuits recently filed by former President Donald Trump calling for Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to be overturned. Like Trump's suits, it argues that Congress enacted the measure, which shields websites from liability for user-posted content and protects their moderation decisions, to induce censorship that the lawmakers themselves could not...

