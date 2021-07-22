Pump Maker Loses Bid To Appeal Roche's UK Patent Win

Law360, London (July 22, 2021, 5:10 PM BST) -- A London judge denied medical device maker Insulet permission Thursday to appeal a decision that pharmaceutical giant Roche did not prematurely begin selling tubeless insulin pumps before a patent expired. Pat Treacy, sitting as a judge of the High Court, concluded that Insulet did not have a real prospect of overturning her previous ruling clearing Roche of patent infringement claims over its line of insulin pumps. According to the judgment, Insulet planned to argue that every aspect of the judge's previous decision contained "an error of principle, law and/or construction." The judge said that if Insulet wanted to appeal on these...

