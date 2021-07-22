Verizon Says Nebraska Utility Can't Break Cell Tower Lease

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Verizon has accused a Nebraska state utility of breaking a lease that allowed the mobile company to build and maintain a cell tower on property owned by the utility, 20 years before it had the contractual right to do so. The mobile behemoth is asking for a declaration that Metropolitan Utilities District of Omaha, a state-owned and operated water and natural gas utility, had no right to end the contract before 2041 and if it does, the utility will be in breach of contract, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Nebraska federal court. "Here, the dispute between Verizon and MUD...

