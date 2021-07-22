Miami Hotel Hits Chapter 11 To Duck 'Aggressive' Foreclosure

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A downtown Miami hotel has filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Florida bankruptcy court in an attempt to escape what it claims is a loan servicer's "aggressive" foreclosure attempt on its $17 million mortgage. In a declaration filed Wednesday, Pedro Villar, manager of the Aloft Miami Brickell hotel, which is owned by Mary Brickell Village Hotel LLC, claimed the hotel's mortgage servicers deliberately failed to engage with its attempts to negotiate a plan to deal with the hotel's loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to seize the property. "The debtor is seeking relief from this court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS