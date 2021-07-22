FirstEnergy Pays $230M Fine, Cops To Bribing Ohio Pols

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 10:44 AM EDT) -- FirstEnergy Corp. agreed Thursday to pay $230 million to avoid a federal wire fraud conspiracy charge, admitting it conspired to pay millions to former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder's political nonprofit in exchange for him promoting a bill to bail out FirstEnergy-affiliated nuclear plants. Electric utility company FirstEnergy agreed Thursday to pay $230 million as part of a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. (Justin Merriman/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The agreement was announced by the U.S. Department of Justice, which said in a deferred prosecution agreement filed with an Ohio federal court that FirstEnergy funneled the money into the...

