Berry Appleman Taps Ex-Jackson Lewis Partner In Austin

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 2:23 PM EDT) -- Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP recently hired a partner formerly with Jackson Lewis PC, marking the firm's expansion in the Austin, Texas, market. The global immigration firm announced Wednesday that Maggie Murphy is joining Berry Appleman after nearly a decade at Jackson Lewis. She's bringing with her two associate attorneys, Blake Burch and Melle Fabian, as well as a group of paralegals and other support staff. Murphy, who is moving from an employment-focused firm to an immigration-focused firm, told Law360 that Berry Appleman's technology solutions were a driving factor in her choice to move over. "They are innovative and leading the...

