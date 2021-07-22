House Moves To Create More Visas For Afghan Allies

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 2:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to increase the number of Special Immigrant Visas available to Afghan nationals who supported U.S. and NATO operations in Afghanistan, as threats to them and their families mount ahead of a full coalition withdrawal. The legislation, Averting Loss of Life and Injury by Expediting SIVs, or ALLIES Act, passed by a 407-16 vote. If enacted, the bill will create an additional 8,000 visas along with other measures to help Afghans who assisted coalition forces and their families escape violence as the Taliban retake territory. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Ariz, the author of the bill and...

