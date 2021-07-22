Office Space Renter's Ch. 11 Plan Sent Out For Creditor Vote

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday sent the Chapter 11 plan of North American affiliate of temporary office space rental company Regus Corp. to its creditors for a vote after the company said it will work on resolving legal release issues raised by its landlords. At a brief virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon approved RGN-Group Holdings LLC Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement and set its plan confirmation hearing for Aug. 19 after counsel for the company told him they had resolved some but not all the objections to the plan raised by the owners of its office space centers....

