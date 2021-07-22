Oxy Says $2M Gas Royalty Payment Order Must Be Undone

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. on Wednesday urged the Tenth Circuit to wipe out an order that it pay $2 million in federal gas royalties for leases in northeastern New Mexico, saying a lower court rubber-stamped the government's erroneous conclusion that the company needed to pay up. In rejecting Occidental unit Oxy USA Inc.'s bid to dodge the payments ordered by the Office of Natural Resource Revenue, a New Mexico federal judge in December said the agency had appropriately relied on the terms of Oxy's gas lease to come up with the figure, instead of relying on outdated regulations from the 1980s....

