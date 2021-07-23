Amazon Must Face Slip-And-Fall Case Over Icy Driveway in NJ

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate court has revived a woman's slip-and-fall lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc. and its contractor for ice and snow removal, finding that the e-commerce giant owed a duty to keep the driveway ramp to its facility clear of ice. The three-judge panel on Thursday said a Bergen County trial court erred when it granted summary judgment to Amazon and Bergen Outdoors Inc., allowing them to escape the suit by Jeannie Greenstein, who claims she slipped after stepping onto an exit-only driveway apron leading to a facility in Moonachie that Amazon leases as a delivery station. The appeals court remanded...

