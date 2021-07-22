Wyden Holds Up CBP Pick Until Feds Answer To Ore. Protests

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The Senate Finance Committee's chairman is holding up the confirmation process for President Joe Biden's pick to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection until his questions on the use of federal agents during last year's protests in Portland, Oregon, are answered. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Wednesday that he will not schedule Chris Magnus' confirmation hearing, despite belonging to the same political party as Biden, until the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Justice answer his "basic questions" over the federal deployment in response to Black Lives Matter protests. "While it is clear that Customs and Border Protection...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS