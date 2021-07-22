Johnny Rotten Atty Says Band Ditched Majority Vote IP Pact

Law360, London (July 22, 2021, 5:26 PM BST) -- A lawyer for Sex Pistols singer Johnny Rotten testified on Thursday that he was "astonished" to learn that an agreement inked in 1998 allowed licensing decisions to be determined by a majority of band members, because they had usually taken a unanimous approach. The singer, litigating under his legal name John Lydon, and the notorious group's bass player, Glen Matlock, are fighting a lawsuit brought by two former bandmates. The ex-Pistols want to use the punk group's music in a forthcoming television series about the band, which is being made by Disney and "Trainspotting" director Danny Boyle. The High Court trial,...

