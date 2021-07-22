NJ Land Use Boards Seek To Gut Claims Of Antisemitism

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Jackson Township officials have asked a New Jersey state court to toss several allegations that some of its land use measures discriminated against Orthodox Jews, saying the state's claims are unfairly meant to frame the community as antisemitic "hate-mongers." The township's zoning board of adjustment and planning board Tuesday urged the court to dismiss three counts of the four-count complaint from the state attorney general's office, including claims that municipal officials acted unlawfully in conducting surveillance of homes suspected of hosting prayer gatherings and prohibiting religious schools in residential areas. The three counts are "nothing more than vehicles for plaintiffs to...

