FERC Staff Blasts Energy Transfer's Bid To Duck $20M Fine

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Federal Energy Regulatory Commission enforcement staff said Wednesday that Energy Transfer Partners LP has failed to rebut any of the evidence supporting a proposed $20 million fine against the company for demolishing an allegedly historic building while constructing the $4.2 billion Rover pipeline project. Energy Transfer and Rover Pipeline LLC have blasted the proposed fine as "outrageous" and said the enforcement case is unwarranted. But FERC staff said in a Wednesday reply brief that the companies are contesting the allegations through an "artificial and senseless reading" of Rover's pipeline certificate application without addressing allegations it omitted or concealed information from FERC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS