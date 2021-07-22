Concrete Cos. Aim To Avoid Deeper DOJ Review Of $1.3B Deal

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Plans to merge Vulcan Materials and U.S. Concrete aren't set yet, as the companies gave the U.S. Department of Justice more time to vet the nearly $1.3 billion deal for possible antitrust concerns. Vulcan Materials Co., which unveiled the proposal to acquire U.S. Concrete Inc. in June, pulled notification of the deal under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act on Wednesday and was expected to refile the notice by Friday. U.S. Concrete disclosed Vulcan's move in a filing Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, describing it as voluntary amid talks with the DOJ. The pull-and-refile maneuver, which sometimes comes into play when...

