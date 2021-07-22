Workers' ERISA Fee Suit Won't Wait For Supreme Court

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal court on Thursday refused to delay a lawsuit brought by electrical equipment company workers who said their retirement plan paid excessive fees, declining the company's request for a stay while a separate benefits case plays out at the U.S. Supreme Court. U.S. District Judge Marilyn Horan denied Wesco Distribution Inc.'s request for a stay in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit against the company while the nation's highest court mulls Hughes v. Northwestern University, which Wesco argued could shift the legal landscape around plan fee ERISA suits. "After due consideration, the interests of justice mandate that a...

