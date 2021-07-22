Biden Issues New Sanctions Over Cuban Protest Crackdown

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration sanctioned Cuba's defense minister and a special forces unit Thursday, finding that the government has committed severe human rights violations in its attempts to suppress protests sweeping the island. Cuban authorities have "arrested or disappeared" over 100 protesters since demonstrations over a lack of food, medicine and internet access began earlier this month, the administration said in a statement. Using a provision of sanctions law aimed at curbing human rights abusers, the U.S. sanctioned Cuban Defense Minister Alvaro Lopez Miera and a Cuban Interior Ministry unit known as Boinas Negras. It was the first sanctions action taken in...

