Costco Pans COBRA Notice Suit As Meritless 'Cookie Cutter'

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Costco has asked a Florida federal judge to toss a former employee's proposed class action over its allegedly faulty notice on continuing health care coverage options, saying it makes "cookie cutter" pleadings from prior cases filed by the same counsel that clearly lack merit. In a motion to dismiss filed Wednesday, Washington state-based Costco Wholesale Corp. slammed the suit as "but one in a cottage industry" established by the law firm Wenzel Fenton Cabassa PA, which it says has filed about 40 "substantially similar cases in recent years" against large corporations. It noted that the body of the complaint, which was...

