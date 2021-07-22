Builder Tells 1st Circ. It Didn't Breach Arch Contract Bond

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts contractor told the First Circuit that it didn't fail to meet its surety bond obligations to Arch Insurance Co. when it didn't fire a subcontractor over shoddy work after a Boston-area building project was complete. The Graphics Builders LLC argued that Arch was obligated under the policy to guarantee the work once the project was finished, and that the insurer is violating the post-completion warranty by refusing to do so, according to a reply brief filed on Thursday. The company said a Massachusetts federal court had improperly determined that Graphic Builders should have fired the subcontractor before hiring and...

