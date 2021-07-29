JPML Urged To Consolidate Weight-Loss Drug Cancer Suits

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Consumers on Thursday urged the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to group lawsuits alleging that Eisai Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s recalled diet drug Belviq causes cancer, saying that just because there are different types of cancers alleged doesn't mean the cases can't be consolidated. Michael London of Douglas & London PC, who represents consumers who claim their cancer was caused by taking Belviq, told the panel that the issue of general causation was still a question that would occur throughout the cases. The cases are also growing and require consolidation to avoid inconsistent rulings and duplicative discovery, London said. "There are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS