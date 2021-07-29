Novartis Cancer Drug Suits Too Few To Centralize, JPML Told

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Novartis Pharmaceuticals Inc. told the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Thursday that suits alleging its blood cancer drug Tasigna causes cardiovascular disease should not be consolidated, since the company believes it is unlikely that significantly more suits will be filed in federal court. Robert Johnston of Hollingworth LLP said that only 20 federal cases have been filed as of the day before, and only four of those cases have been filed since the beginning of the year. In contrast, there are 186 pending cases pending in multicounty litigation in New Jersey state court, Johnston said. "That suggests that the three firms...

