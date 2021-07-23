GAO Denies Protest Over $10.3M ICE Support Deal

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement may move forward with its first choice of firm for culling addresses for enforcement operations after the U.S. Government Accountability Office tossed a protest alleging that the agency showed preferential treatment in its review. Deloitte Consulting LLP won the task order to scrape social media as well as commercial and law enforcement databases to "provide ICE with person-specific address information, as well as other relevant information, to assist in enforcement actions" with a $10.3 million bid. The decision did not sit well with a Virginia-based competitor, E3 Federal Solutions LLC, operating as Avantus Federal, which alleged...

