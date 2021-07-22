Chinese Medical Co. Beats Sleep Apnea Trade Secrets Fight

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A Chinese medical company beat a Palo Alto startup's California federal lawsuit alleging that it breached a nondisclosure agreement and misappropriated trade secrets related to the startup's sleep apnea technology, ruling that California is an improper venue since the court lacks personal jurisdiction over the Chinese company and its founder. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman ruled in a 17-page order on Thursday that allegations raised by the Palo Alto startup Serenium fail to "shift the fundamental nature" of the China-based New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Ltd.'s relation to California. Though Serenium alleged that it set up a San Diego Development...

