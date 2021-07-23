$13.5M Deal Ends Amazon Wage MDL That Went To High Court

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge granted final approval Thursday to a $13.5 million settlement resolving multidistrict claims that over 42,000 Amazon.com warehouse workers weren't compensated for time spent in mandatory security checks, ending an 11-year fight that made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court. U.S. District Judge David J. Hale signed off on the settlement on Thursday between Amazon, Integrity Staffing Solutions Inc. and a group of thousands of workers employed by either defendant as non-exempt Amazon.com warehouse workers in Nevada, saying the deal would fairly resolve the wage violation claims. It wasn't immediately clear from the filings what portion of...

