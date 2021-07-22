Debt Collector Sued Over Disclosing NJ Consumers' Info

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A debt collection business has unlawfully disclosed information about Garden State consumers without their permission by using outside vendors to send collection letters, according to a proposed class action the company dragged into federal court on Thursday. Plaintiff Carmen M. Pagan has alleged Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC violated the federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act by providing third-party vendors with confidential information regarding state residents who did not consent to such disclosures. "It is PRA's policy and practice to unlawfully communicate and convey private and sensitive information about consumers with third parties by using...

