$15 Min. Wage Rule For Contractors Could Have Wider Impact

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's proposed rule that would raise the minimum wage for employees of companies that hold federal contracts may nudge those businesses to boost pay throughout their workforces, experts told Law360. President Joe Biden has made raising the minimum wage a central part of his labor agenda. He hasn't been able to get a bill through Congress, but he was able to act on contractor pay on his own through executive action. The proposed rule announced Wednesday stems from an order he issued in April. Employment Authority This article is part of Law360's newest in-depth labor and employment law offering. Learn...

