T-Mobile Workers Fight Uphill To Save Fair Credit Claims

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge suggested Thursday he is likely to dismiss Fair Credit Reporting Act claims against T-Mobile in a larger proposed class action accusing the wireless network operator of improperly conducting background checks and seeking credit reports on its employees and job seekers, saying he saw no plausible arguments of any willful violations. U.S. District Judge George Wu told the parties during a remote hearing on T-Mobile's motion to dismiss that he was so far unmoved by plaintiff Justin Grant's argument that a 2017 Ninth Circuit ruling — issued just 10 days before Grant signed a disclosure form — may...

