Kramer Levin Accused Of Malpractice After $850M Deal Flops

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP's inability to hammer out a proper agreement among warring owners of a family diamond company turned one man's life into a "nightmare" and tanked a proposed $850 million sale offer, according to a malpractice suit filed in New York state court Wednesday. Albert Gad, a 45% shareholder in Almod Diamonds Ltd., alleges that two of the firm's attorneys advised him to sign an agreement with his two siblings — each of whom own a portion of the company — despite the fact that it lacked numerous stipulations Gad requested. That allegedly botched agreement, called the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS