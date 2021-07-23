Trade Group Urges Feds To Halt 'Confusing' $50B Health Deal

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The Professional Services Council, a federal contractor industry group, called on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to pause a pending $50 billion acquisition, saying the vehicle is rife with confusing amendments that contractors have little time to work through. HHS' National Institutes of Health has amended the request for proposals for the Chief Information Officer Solutions and Partners 4, or CIO-SP4, seven times since its release on May 25. But the revisions have done little to ease contractor concerns and with the bids due on Aug. 3, contractors are pressed to respond, Stephanie Kostro, PSC's Executive Vice President...

