Court Won't Move Burden To Employers In Discrimination Suits

Law360, London (July 23, 2021, 10:35 AM BST) -- The U.K.'s top court ruled Friday that Royal Mail Group Ltd. does not have to face claims that it racially discriminated against an employee who was repeatedly denied promotion, a decision that stems the flow of cases which shifted the burden of proof onto employers. Britain's highest court ruled on Friday that the burden of proving discrimination had not shifted onto employers when the government reformed discrimination law in 2010. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) The Supreme Court in London said the postal carrier did not have to bear the burden of showing that race and ethnicity played no part in its decision...

