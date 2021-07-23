Travelers Says It Doesn't Owe LA Landlord Coverage For Virus

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Travelers Indemnity Co. told a California federal court that it doesn't owe a commercial landlord coverage for its pandemic losses, saying the landlord failed to show how the coronavirus caused physical loss or damage to its properties. The insurer said Thursday that owner JC/SC LLC wasn't entitled to more than $1.8 million in coverage for losses it sustained because of government orders that prevented customers from shopping at the landlord's properties. Travelers also said a virus exclusion in JC/SC's policy barred coverage for the landlord's Los Angeles properties. JC/SC's "purported expectations about its insurance coverage bear little resemblance to the terms...

