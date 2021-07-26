Dykema Adds Ex-Exall Corporate Atty In Dallas

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 1:11 PM EDT) -- Dykema Gossett PLLC has added a corporate attorney previously with Exall Legal Advisors PLLC who specializes in transactions as senior counsel in its Dallas office, the firm has announced. Catherine S. Bowe will be a member of Dykema's corporate finance practice group, where she will focus her work on a broad range of business services and corporate finance matters, according to the firm's announcement Thursday. Bowe regularly works with clients on negotiating and structuring joint venture arrangements, equity offerings, complex acquisitions and debt financings, according to the firm. She also is experienced with complex contractual arrangements, corporate governance and general corporate...

