Chinese Shipbuilder Wins Appeal On $170M Payment Delay

Law360, London (July 23, 2021, 9:29 PM BST) -- A London appeals court overturned a decision Friday allowing the buyer of an offshore drillship to withhold a disputed $170 million payment installment from a Shanghai shipbuilder pending the outcome of arbitration proceedings. The Court of Appeal overturned an April 2020 decision from the High Court on the interpretation of a guarantee given by Reignwood International Investment (Group) Company Ltd. to Shanghai Shipyard Co. Ltd. to secure payment of the final installment payable upon delivery of the drillship. A dispute arose between the shipyard and the subsidiary under the shipbuilding contract over whether the final installment was due. This is now...

