Cleveland MLB Team Changing Name To 'Guardians'

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 10:45 AM EDT) -- Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians are becoming the Guardians, the team announced Friday, dropping the Native American-themed name amid legal fights in Canada and a broader social push for sports teams to stop using monikers that are considered racist or insensitive. Cleveland Indians mascot Slider waves a flag before a game in July 2020. The Major League Baseball team said Friday that it's changing its name to the Guardians. (Photo by Joe Sargent/MLB Photos via Getty Images) The team made the announcement in a video tweeted out Friday morning showing a new logo, wordmark and font. The club had said in...

