PTAB Won't Wait For Ill. Case To Review IP For Motorola

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review two portable device patents being challenged by Motorola, rejecting a bid from their holder Ironworks Patents LLC for the board to deny the petitions in light of the parallel litigation in Illinois federal court. In a pair of decisions handed down Thursday, the PTAB said it wasn't persuaded that the parallel case will go to trial later this year or early next year. When a trial is scheduled to wrap before the board's final decision is due, that can weigh in favor of discretionary denial under the PTAB's precedential Fintiv decision,...

