Farmers Unit Wants Beauty Salon's Virus Case Moved To NY

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A Farmers Insurance unit told a California federal judge that a beauty salon's proposed class action alleging COVID-19 property damage should be transferred to New York or reviewed by the Ninth Circuit before it can move forward. Truck Insurance Exchange said Thursday there's no justification for U.S. District Judge Jesus Gilberto Bernal to keep Nora's Style Salon Inc.'s proposed class action in the federal court after he dismissed a suit the salon joined with California-based Kingray Inc. and allowed Nora's to continue. Nora's case should instead be severed from the sports bar's suit and moved to the New York district court...

