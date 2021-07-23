DOI Floats Plan For Decommissioning Pacific Oil Rigs

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 2:24 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration is beginning the review process for decommissioning oil and gas platforms off the coast of Southern California, hoping to streamline expected removal applications for eight facilities in the near future. The U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Safety and Environment Enforcement on Thursday opened up public comment on its proposal to conduct a programmatic environmental impact statement for the decommissioning, which will take place in the Pacific Outer Continental Shelf. The agency said that there are currently eight oil and gas platforms or facilities that have already stopped extracting fuel and are expected to soon submit plans...

