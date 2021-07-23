Miss. High Court Gives Driver New Trial In Collision Suit

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The Mississippi Supreme Court has granted a new trial to a woman who alleges that a log truck moved into her lane and struck her head on, saying that the trial court was wrong to let the defense cross-examine her expert with the accident report and opinions from other cases. The state's high court on Thursday affirmed an appeals court judgment reversing a jury verdict against Stacie Murray, who had alleged that a truck driven by Kevin Parker for Gray Trucking had moved into her lane, struck her vehicle and injured her in 2014. According to the opinion, the cumulative effect...

