DC Circuit Revives Bus Attendant's Disability Claim

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit is giving a bus attendant another shot at obtaining disability benefits for injuries she sustained after falling on ice at work, ruling Friday that a Washington, D.C., federal judge was incorrect to rubber-stamp the Social Security Administration's denial of her claim. The appellate court held that the administrative law judge who handled Maria Saunders' claim for the SSA failed to consider certain medical opinions that may have proved Saunders qualified for disability benefits. Saunders, who worked for the Washington, D.C., school system, applied for disability benefits in 2014 after falling on ice on the job in January of...

