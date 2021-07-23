Grocer Hy-Vee's Class Deal OK'd With Reduced Lawyer Fees

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge approved a settlement between supermarket chain Hy-Vee and its customers for a 2019 data breach after the class's counsel agreed to reduce their fees following concerns by the judge that the attorneys would score a bigger reward than the class members. U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm in Peoria gave the green light on July 21 following a final fairness hearing and a compromise from the attorneys to receive $739,000 versus the $1.1 million they originally billed. Benjamin Johns, a member of the class's counsel, said in an email he and his colleagues were pleased final approval for...

